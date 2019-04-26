U.S. Caribbean Business Conference to be held in Miami June 5-6

MIAMI – The U.S. Commercial Service, the South Florida District Export Council (DEC), and Enterprise Florida (EFI) are organizing a U.S. Caribbean Business Conference on June 5-6 in Miami to help companies access opportunities across this important region.

The Caribbean represents a large $23 billion export market for U.S. firms, which is more than U.S. exports to Brazil.

Companies that attend the U.S. Caribbean Business Conference 2019 will receive up‐to‐date market intelligence and help developing practical strategies for winning procurements and exporting their goods and services. This will be an excellent networking opportunity as well.

Companies from 17 U.S. states have already registered, with more signing up daily. The Conference offers critical market intelligence about the region.

U.S. Caribbean Business Conference Panels discussion and presentations

What are the best markets for your product across the Caribbean?

What are the infrastructure development opportunities?

What U.S. government resources are available to help win government tenders?

What challenges do these dynamic markets present to U.S. companies?

How have other companies been successful in the Caribbean?

By attending the Conference, attendees will also have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with U.S. Commercial Diplomats in The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

In addition, representatives from other U.S. Government agencies will also be available including U.S. Export Import Bank, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), and U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

It is important note that appointment slots with Commercial Diplomats are limited and will be assigned based on market potential and export readiness and on a first come first served basis.

The conference is scheduled to take place at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon – 5101 Blue Lagoon Dr. Miami, FL 33126 on June 5th-6th.

Click here to register by May 15th, registration fee is $295.