U.S. and West Indies Emancipation Experience for Panel Discussion at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

PLANTATION – “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.” The immortal words of Jamaica’s Marcus Garvey, adapted by Bob Marley, still ring true, especially for those among the African diaspora. African-Americans and Afro-Caribbean people have had very different emancipation experiences and have developed different collective social consciousness because of it.

On Saturday, May 20th, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Island SPACE Caribbean Museum presents “Emancipation Reimagined: From the U.S. to the West Indies,” the second in the series of “Verandah Talk” panel discussions addressing the concept of emancipation, this time featuring scholars of both Caribbean and African American background.

Funding for this program was provided through a grant from the Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund, Jack Belt Memorial Fund, Ginny and Tom Miller Fund, Stearns Weaver Miller Fund for the Arts, Harold D. Franks Fund.

Panelists

Caribbean-American panelists Dr. Nadine Wedderburn of Jamaican and Glenn Joseph of Trinidad and Tobago are an Associate Professor of Social Science and Public Affairs at State University of New York, and chairman of the board of the Greater Caribbean American Cultural Coalition Inc., respectively. African-American panelists David Bynes and Derek Davis are the Director for the Office of Social Justice and Inclusion at Florida International University, and a writer, history advocate, presenter, and storyteller of Davis Kuumba Arts LLC, respectively. Moderator Dr. Rozalia Williams, Founder and President of the College Student Development Center, Inc., is of Caribbean and American heritage.

The group will exchange ideas on the divergent experiences of the African diaspora in the Caribbean and the United States, the progress made by African diaspora communities in America, and how we effectively come together to improve our circumstances.

The hybrid — in-person and virtual — panel discussion is free to attend with online registration at islandspacefl.org/emancipationtalk2023. Remote viewers may also watch the live stream and ask questions during the discussion by visiting islandspacefl.org/emancipationtalklive.

Attendees may park at the northeast Broward Mall parking lot near Broward Boulevard and University Drive, and look for the entrance with the Island SPACE banner.