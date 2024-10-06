Turks and Caicos Islands Ranked In Top Ten Caribbean Islands In Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands – The Turks and Caicos Islands has been voted among the Top Ten Islands in the Caribbean and The Atlantic in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.

The Turks and Caicos Islands was ranked seventh in the Caribbean according to the votes. The results of the voting were announced on October 1st, 2024.

A staggering 575,048 people voted in the annual Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards, rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they enjoyed and recommend to others.

The Readers’ Choice Awards, with its unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

“We are honoured once again to be recognised as a top island within Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Hon. Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands. “The Turks and Caicos Islands remain a staple on this prestigious list, which speaks to the quality experiences our visitors enjoy. These votes are determined by them, which makes it all the more special.”

Top Resorts In the Caribbean

Experience Turks and Caicos congratulates our hotel partners who have also been voted among the Top Resorts in the Bahamas, Bermuda, and The Atlantic:

Sailrock – #2

Beach Enclave – #3

Amanyara – #3

Ambergris Cay – #9

Seven Stars Resort – #10

Wymara Resort and Villas – #11

Como Parrot Cay – #14

Turks and Caicos Islands 2024 Accolades