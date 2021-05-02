Jamaica Lifts UK Travel Ban Starting May 1

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s travel ban on the United Kingdom (UK) that is slated to come to an end tomorrow on April 30, will not be extended. This means that the ban, which was instituted as part of the measures under Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Act, will be lifted as of May 1, 2021.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett said, “On Saturday May 1, Jamaica will reopen its borders to international visitors from the United Kingdom. This will enable the critical gateways of Heathrow and Gatwick airports, to have transit for passengers coming through. Specifically those who are fully compliant with health and safety protocols required for international travel.”

Ban Due to COVID-19

The ban brought travel between Jamaica and the UK to a halt. It was done as part of the island’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Several countries around the globe have also been forced to institute similar travel bans. As a part of their COVID-19 management measures. However, with the global deployment of COVID-19 vaccines there has been an increase in confidence. Especially as it relates to travel and tourism.

Opening Up For Summer Tourist Season

“Jamaica’s position at this time is critical in relation to the opening up of the summer tourist season. In fact, the importance of enabling the diaspora. Particularly the strong British clientele that have always come to the island. The lifting of the ban is also against the background of the improved vaccination programme in the UK. Especially as close to 50% of UK residents have received their second dose of vaccinations.”

Reopening Jamaica Borders

Since reopening its borders last June, Jamaica has welcomed approximately 1.5million visitors under the island’s robust health and safety protocols.

“The opening of the borders is important in the context of not just Jamaica’s tourism but Caribbean tourism. As, many of these countries benefit from transiting through Jamaica for British and European nationals.

It is important also against the background of the recent call by the Caribbean Tourism Organization urging a review of the categorization of Caribbean countries by the UK; given the fact that we have the lowest death rates and highest recovery rates and exemplary COVID-19 management,” added Minister Bartlett.