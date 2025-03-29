Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon Unite on Uplifting New Single “Everyday”

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a powerful collaboration, reggae fusion artist Tuff Like Iron and rapper Ras Ceylon have released a new single, “Everyday”, a uplifting reggae-hiphop crossover track that promotes positivity, consciousness, and self-empowerment.

The two Rastafari artists’ paths crossed in Oakland, California, a city known for its rich history of revolutionary movements, including the Black Panthers. This chance meeting sparked a creative partnership, with Ras Ceylon bringing his unique perspective as a rapper of Sri Lankan descent to the table.

Tuff Like Iron explains how “Everyday” was created: “Ras Ceylon linked me and said he wanted to do a collab and he had this bad reggae/hiphop crossover beat. We are both into community building and organizing and making positive moves Everyday! So this track was easy to complete cuz we just spoke from the heart based on our love for the people.”

Tuff Like Iron Unique Style

Ras Ceylon, who has worked with reggae and dancehall artists such as Sizzla Kalonji and Anthony B, adds: “I’ve known Tuff for some time and I’ve always admired her unique style, work ethic and consistency over the years. She is a go-getter like myself and I respect her grind.”

The result of their collaboration is a track that blends Tuff Like Iron’s soulful vocals with Ras Ceylon’s powerful lyrics and energetic flow. “Everyday” is a call to action, encouraging listeners to uplift themselves and their communities every day.

The song’s message is one that resonates with both artists. “Music is life and we both have been artistes for so long that it really is a daily creative process,” explains Ras Ceylon. “This song reflects that beautifully.”

“Everyday” is out now on all major streaming platforms. Watch the official music video on YouTube and follow Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon on social media to stay up-to-date on their latest music and projects.