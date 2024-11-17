Join Inner Circle for a Tribute to Reggae Legends in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT – The members of the reggae band Inner Circle, known as the Bad Boys of Reggae, are set to perform in Connecticut after touring extensively across the United States with their popular track, “Bad Boys (Whatcha Gonna Do).”

Don’t miss Inner Circle on Saturday, December 14th, at United Banquet Hall located at 2964 Main Street, Hartford. Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with iconic reggae music as Inner Circle shares the stage with the renowned Wailers and Junior Marvin for a tribute to Bob Marley and Jacob Miller. Doors open at 8 PM, with the performance beginning at 10 PM.

Inner Circle is a Grammy-winning reggae group known worldwide. They are famous for their theme song from the movie Bad Boys. The song goes, “Bad Boys, Bad Boys, Whatcha Gonna Do?” Their popular track, “Sweat (A La La La La Long),” has also done well. It recently received Gold certification in the United Kingdom. This happened more than thirty years after its first release.

Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating more than 50 years of playing reggae music together. They are a symbol of love and lasting success in the industry.