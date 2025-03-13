Tuff Like Iron Inspires with Rockers Love Song

KINGSTON, Jamaica – ‘Tuff Like Iron’ releases single ‘Rockers Love’ evoking the warmth and calm we all need.

Strong and feminine reggae artiste ‘Tuff Like Iron’ is a shining example of Caribbean culture and the love of sweet reggae music. In a recent interview, she told us,” I grew up in Brooklyn, New

York, which is a Caribbean melting pot of music and culture that has influenced my sound today.”

Tuff Like Iron has honed her approach and delivery over her nearly ten years in the business.

Releasing more than 75 tunes that will transport her listeners to a place of joy, love, and longing.

Exposing the artist’s complexity and illuminating the various life lessons. “The message is to do good regardless of religion, gender, or age,” stated Tuff Like Iron.

The melody and groove of her most recent track, “Rockers Love,” which was released on March 7, 2025, is truly classical reggae. The song will undoubtedly evoke a cozy, romantic mood when paired with Tuff Like Iron’s calming, mellow tone.

“Rockers Love” pays homage to that traditional kind of love. “I hope the music can take listeners back to a simpler time and give them that loving feeling in this fast-paced world,” Tuff Like Iron adds.

On Friday, March 14th, at Rockers International’s weekly event Rockers Friday, she will make her live premiere of “Rocker’s Love” in Kingston at 2:00 PM. Tune in to the good vibration and energy that is ‘Tuff Like Iron’