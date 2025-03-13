Entertainment

Tuff Like Iron Inspires with Rockers Love Song

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
Tuff like iron

KINGSTON, Jamaica – ‘Tuff Like Iron’ releases single ‘Rockers Love’ evoking the warmth and calm we all need.

Strong and feminine reggae artiste ‘Tuff Like Iron’ is a shining example of Caribbean culture and the love of sweet reggae music. In a recent interview, she told us,” I grew up in Brooklyn, New
York, which is a Caribbean melting pot of music and culture that has influenced my sound today.”

Tuff Like Iron has honed her approach and delivery over her nearly ten years in the business.

Releasing more than 75 tunes that will transport her listeners to a place of joy, love, and longing.

Exposing the artist’s complexity and illuminating the various life lessons. “The message is to do good regardless of religion, gender, or age,” stated Tuff Like Iron.

The melody and groove of her most recent track, “Rockers Love,” which was released on March 7, 2025, is truly classical reggae. The song will undoubtedly evoke a cozy, romantic mood when paired with Tuff Like Iron’s calming, mellow tone.

Tuff like iron“Rockers Love” pays homage to that traditional kind of love. “I hope the music can take listeners back to a simpler time and give them that loving feeling in this fast-paced world,” Tuff Like Iron adds.

On Friday, March 14th, at Rockers International’s weekly event Rockers Friday, she will make her live premiere of “Rocker’s Love” in Kingston at 2:00 PM. Tune in to the good vibration and energy that is ‘Tuff Like Iron’

Tags
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Caribbean Rum: Bleu Magic Rum

Bleu Magic Rum: Redefining Caribbean Rum Culture with Mr. Ridge

December 16, 2024
The Hot Ras, I-Octane Europe Bound

The Hot Ras, I-Octane Europe Bound

August 19, 2019
Delou Africa's 10th year anniversary culminates With The Seeds of the Diaspora Concert Extravaganza.

Delou Africa’s 10th year anniversary culminates With The Seeds of the Diaspora Concert Extravaganza

August 8, 2019
Gary "Dr. Dread" Himelfarb, Written and bass guitarist Flabba Holt

Reggae Artiste Written Kicks Off 2024 with Movie and Album Debut

January 7, 2024
Back to top button