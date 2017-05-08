VP Records Launches Reggae King Radio App

NEW YORK – VP Records has launched the Reggae King Radio App. The convenient and practical app allows fans of the online radio station to listen to ample reggae and soca programming at their own leisure.

Created by Intacs Corporation, Reggae King Radio App is now available for free download in the Apple App store and Google Play store.

The Reggae King Radio App is your home away from home, allowing users to listen through their personal devices, as well as connected to their car or wireless speakers.

The accessible functions makes for a much more pleasant user experience than listening through an online browser.

To further enhance the Reggae King Radio community, the app offers a live chat room enabling users to communicate with program hosts and each other in real time as well as easy access to Reggae King social media pages, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, users can easily call programs through the app to ask a question or leave a comment live.

Reggae King Radio is a prime outlet for the latest and greatest in reggae and soca music. Programming includes shows such as “Dub Rockers Show with DJ Ted Ganung”, “The Live Vibes Flight with DJ Face Money”, “Afternoon Drive with The Bajan King”, “Fire Blaze Friday’s with DJ Hypeness”, “The Vinyl Showcase with Shinehead and Kingston 12 Hifi” and more. There is also a four-hour window of Gospel music on Sunday mornings.

“This app allows us to reach a much wider and diverse audience. At a time when people enjoy apps and the simplicity of them, we are happy to now be part of that growing market,” said Edwin Howell, Program Director of Reggae King Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT