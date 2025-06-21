Tropical State Of Mind: Causion’s New EP Release

MIRAMAR – Causion, Antigua’s official Reggae Ambassador, launches his EP, Tropical State Of Mind on June 24 at Tribeca Restaurant & Lounge in Miramar. It is his second EP, the first being Mission In Progress which came out in 2023.

Sunny Day, lead song from Tropical State Of Mind, was released on April 26. Causion co-produced the project with Maurice Gregory, his longtime collaborator.

The title song, Sunny Day and Caribbean Vacation sum up the EP’s laid-back attitude, which suited Causion.

“I found myself writing songs more about love and peace and how beautiful Antigua is and collaborating with other people in putting these projects together,” he said. “As far as the topics are concerned, I’ve spent most of my life writing songs about what is happening around me at any given time and coming up with the topics to write about the tropical state of mind was very easy, because when you open your eyes and look at a country filled with so much things that you can write about, it was very easy to pick a topic and just run with it.”

Antigua’s tourism officials have chosen “Sunny Day” as the official theme song. This song will help promote the Eastern Caribbean country as a fun place to visit. Like most countries in the region, tourism is Antigua’s biggest earner of foreign exchange.

The song is being promoted by Elite Island Resorts, a company Causion has worked with for the last three years to promote Antigua as a tourist destination.

Last November, Causion was awarded the Commander of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (CH), Antigua’s fourth-highest honor.