Trinidadian Comedian Cindy-Ann Jane to MC 2019 Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival

PEMBROKE PINES – Trinidadian Comedian Cindy-Ann Jane will be the MC for the 2019 Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival Grand Finale celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month in South Florida.

Cindy-Ann Jane Boisson was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago and currently resides in South Florida and attendees are in for a real treat with her brand of humor.

Cin-Cin brand of humor is scintillating and wickedly funny. She elicits side splitting laughter from her audience, as she describes her everyday life and challenges as a transplanted Trinidadian in South Florida. The stories she relates are authentic, her delivery is pitch perfect, using just the right rhythm and tempo, not unlike the very best of calypsos from her homeland. If you’ve never seen her up live and personal, you’re missing out on some uncontrollable giggling and guffaws.​ – Sandra Bernard-Bastien

The Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival takes place on Saturday, June 29th on the grounds & auditorium of Holy Sacrament, 2801 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines (University Dr. between Sheridan & Stirling Road).

“Feel the Spirit and Vibes of the Caribbean” at Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival

This will be a fantastic indoor/outdoor staging of Vendors; Exhibitors; Island Foods; Health; Wellness; Arts & Craft, Island Music – Ska; Reggae; Soca, Latin Music.

Tickets for Adults are $15 each (more at the door) and Kids under 12 FREE and available at online at CAHMUSA, Eventbrite, and Local Caribbean Restaurants or by calling us 954-292-6848.