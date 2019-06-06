Celebrate Caribbean Heritage at the Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival

Pembroke Pines – The Grand Finale of Caribbean American Heritage Month is set for June 29, 2019 as Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival celebrates National Caribbean American Heritage Month.

The festival takes place at the Grounds & Auditorium, Holy Sacrament, 2801 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024.

“Feel the Spirit and Vibes of the Caribbean” at Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival

Join them for a fantastic indoor/outdoor staging of Vendors; Exhibitors; Island Foods; Health; Wellness; Arts & Craft.

Island Music – Ska; Reggae; Soca, R & B; Latin Music. Artistes include: General Stan Brown-Tropical Vibes Steel Pan; Hal “Reggae Man” Anthony; Kate Vargas-Latin Singer/ Entertainer; Cliff Mayers- Soca Man; Ed Robinson Mr. Versatility; Robbie Grant the Sound Man & Entertainer & more to be announced.

Meet Beauty Queens, 2 Fashion Shows by Caribbean Designers- Casual, Classy, Elegant Designs by JB Couture. Resort (Afrocentric) Collection & Gorgeous Swimwear by House of Flayva.

Take your keepsake Pictures at the Jamaica Tourist Board & St Lucia Tourist Board booths, bring the kids and enjoy interactive family activities at the Kids Fun Zone.

A Great Event for EVERYONE!! A True Caribbean Experience!!

Over the 10 years, they have added new and exciting elements to this event and to ALL events that they produce in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this event to Pembroke Pines and surrounding communities. This year we are delighted to launch the Advanced Legacy Foundation for the purpose of giving back to the community. Our goal is to help one child at a time and strive to give a helping hand to benefit One Island at a time”, say Elizabeth Burns.

Tickets, Vendors and Exhibitor spaces are available at: CAHMUSA.com, Eventbrite and Local Caribbean Restaurants or by calling us 954-292-6848. Adult $15.00 each (more at the door) Kids under 12 FREE

Supporters include: GRACE Foods; JetBlue; Jamaica Tourist Board; St. Lucia Tourist Board; Waste Pro, just to name a few.