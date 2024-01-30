SOUTH FLORIDA – ‘If music be the food of love, well play on’, Shakespeare wrote in Twelfth Night, his timeless comedy. In the case of Causion, the band continues to rock.

The Antiguan singer, who was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer over four years ago, is one of five artists nominated for Florida Entertainer of The Year at the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA), scheduled for March 22 at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

Code Red Band, Visions Band, Sons of Mystro and Yosefus complete the contestants for that category.

“It is always a great feeling to be recognized by your peers for your works. Music has been a big part of my healing, this just tops it off. All my life as an artist there’s times I have asked myself should I go on and then something happens and gives you hope. Like I said healing, music has a way of doing that when you least expect it,” said Causion.

The longtime South Florida resident enjoyed a productive 2023. In March, he made his acting debut in the Antiguan movie, Deep Blue; three months later, he released the EP Mission in Progress, which yielded the patriotic single Antigua Me Come From.

November saw the release of Caribbean Vacation, his collaboration with keyboardist Maurice Gregory and veteran deejay Red Fox.

The video for that song, used to promote Antigua as a tourist destination, has reportedly drawn over 450,000 views.

Causion foresees another busy year for him and his team.

“We are working on a new single to release very soon, Miss Music. Also, I’m part of a project that was just released produced by Global Base called Goodness of God, a cover of which I’m very proud to be a part of,” he said.

Voting at irawma.com will determine winners of IRAWMA which celebrates its 41st staging this year.