Inner Circle Remembers Reggae Superstar, Jacob "Killer" Miller

42nd Anniversary of his Death

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Today marks 42 years since the death of reggae star Jacob Miller. Jacob “Killer” Miller died on  the 23rd of March 1980. He died in a car accident in Kingston, Jamaica, along with one of his sons.

The singer had recently just returned to Jamaica from Brazil where he and his best friend Reggae Superstar Bob Marley had helped launch Island Records new office.

Jacob Miller had a prolific musical career in the 1970’s. He would later become the lead singer for the reggae group, Inner Circle.

Jacob “Killer” Miller died at the young age of 27.

