Jada Kingdom, Agent Sasco and Capleton Headline St Mary Kite and Food Fest

ST. MARY, Jamaica – On Easter Sunday, April 20th, the Buccaneer venue in Port Maria will come alive with the St. Mary Kite and Food Festival. The event will see Jada Kingdom performing in St. Mary for the first time. Also headlining will be Agent Sasco and Capleton the Fire Man.

The event is a family affair with rides all day for the kids for free with gates opening at 10:00 AM and Show Time starting at 6:00 PM. VIP patrons will be treated to:

Tables & chairs

Covered areas/Cabanas

Waitress service for food and drinks

VIP bar service with dedicated bartenders

Selective free beverages

There will strictly be no weapons allowed.

“As we promised, we’re not neglecting our attendees. There will be tons of giveaways, free rides, and more — all set for Easter Sunday,” said Raj Richlife of RG’s Events, the festival’s organizer, who also stated that more artists will be added. “Bring your kids and family for a day filled with joy.”