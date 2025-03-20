Entertainment

Jada Kingdom, Agent Sasco and Capleton Headline St Mary Kite and Food Fest

Jada Kingdom, Agent Sasco and Capleton Headline St Mary Kite and Food Fest
Jada Kingdom, Headline St Mary Kite and Food Fest
Jada Kingdom

ST. MARY, Jamaica – On Easter Sunday, April 20th, the Buccaneer venue in Port Maria will come alive with the St. Mary Kite and Food Festival. The event will see Jada Kingdom performing in St. Mary for the first time. Also headlining will be Agent Sasco and Capleton the Fire Man.

The event is a family affair with rides all day for the kids for free with gates opening at 10:00 AM and Show Time starting at 6:00 PM. VIP patrons will be treated to:

  • Tables & chairs
  • Covered areas/Cabanas
  • Waitress service for food and drinks
  • VIP bar service with dedicated bartenders
  • Selective free beverages

There will strictly be no weapons allowed.

Jada Kingdom, Agent Sasco Headline St Mary Kite and Food Fest
Agent Sasco

“As we promised, we’re not neglecting our attendees. There will be tons of giveaways, free rides, and more — all set for Easter Sunday,” said Raj Richlife of RG’s Events, the festival’s organizer, who also stated that more artists will be added. “Bring your kids and family for a day filled with joy.”

Jada Kingdom and Capleton Headline St Mary Kite and Food Fest
Capleton

 

