Trinidadian born Comedian Cindy-Ann Jane Produces Comedy Show

Mauvais Langue Cocktails and Comedy Uncovered at Artserve in Sunrise – July 28th

SUNRISE — Mauvais Langue Cocktails and Comedy Uncovered is being held at Artserve Inc, 1350 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale on July 28, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm.

The event features Trinidadian born Comedian Cindy-Ann Jane with an all-female lineup of local South Florida comedians, Jackie Sanchez, Julie Baez, Mariannette La Puppet and Pam Bruno.

The show is hosted by Jamaican born Rob Lee and also features special guest Trinidadian born singer/songwriter Keba.

Cindy-Ann Jane Boisson, also the producer of the event, is excited to bring this to South Florida for the fourth year in a row.

Tickets cost $50 (Click here to purchase) and includes a welcome drink and complimentary small bites. The cocktail hour(s) begins at 3pm and takes place in the art gallery.

Trinidadian born pannist Wayne Hackett will entertain guests as they enjoy the works of art displayed in the gallery.

Last year’s surprise act was a caricature artist who rendered hilarious images of guests. This year’s surprise act is guaranteed to wow guests as well. The show starts at 5:01pm

‘I haven’t laughed that hard in forever. Thank you for giving me and the whole crowd the gift of laughter and comedy relief.’ Beth Hauser.

‘Awesome show Cin!!! Can’t wait for the other one!’ Nicole Du Boulet

‘We should be thanking you!!! The food and all the performances (pan man, caricature artist and the comics) were awesome! Thank you for bringing an original and unique experience to our area….’ Ico Han Nicki.

Mauvais Langue Cocktails and Comedy Uncovered is the must attend summer event.

Follow Cindy-Ann Jane on Facebook Instagram and Twitter