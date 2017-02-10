Trinidad and Tobago launches Lime 365 Campaign & Travel App

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Tourism, Trinidad and Tobago launched the LIME 365 campaign and the first ever tourism mobile application GO TRINBAGO at NAPA Hotel, Port of Spain on Tuesday, February 7th.

Our LIME 365 campaign showcases the event calendar of Trinidad and Tobago which is influenced by our heritage, our rich and diverse culture and our unique ability to live in unity despite our various races, economic background and ethnicity.

Upon launching the LIME 365 campaign, the Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Tourism, explained that “my approach to building a tourism product is different… because I believe that a good place to live, is a good place to visit. We have to appreciate and celebrate ourselves first before we can ask others to appreciate us”.

Minister Cudjoe urged the stakeholders gathered to provide visitors “with the real deal, the true essence … and very special Trinbago experience. One country, two different islands, endless possibilities for exploration and enjoyment”.

A key component of the LIME 365 campaign is the Go TrinBago travel app which forms part of destination Trinidad and Tobago’s digital marketing strategy.

A free, bilingual and interactive destination mobile application, this is the ultimate guide to discovering Trinidad and Tobago and is presently available online on the Google Play Store for Android.

The Go TrinBago travel app is 100% offline and allows users to develop a personal itinerary, search for, and find a room, a tour, or a taxi at their fingertips.

Travel app notable features

The ability for users to review local places of interest

Rate their experiences and read other user reviews

Recommend “new” places to those who share similar interests

Capture and posts photographs.

According to a survey of consumer travel trends conducted by Travelport, 66% of leisure travellers and 59% of business travellers used digital means to research travel in 2015. Smartphones, too, are transforming travel industry trends; with 60% of travel searches starting on a mobile device. Travellers increasingly rely on mobile phones when they arrive in a new destination.

According to Think with Google, the market research arm of search engine giant, Google Inc, smartphone searches for hotels increased by 30% in 2015.

Furthermore, 85% of leisure travellers decide on activities only after arrival at a destination .

Go TrinBago Travel App

In the coming months the Go TrinBago travel app will be able to tap into the area of online sales; with the ability to book tours and accommodation from the touch of a button on your phone.

At the click of a button, you can find something to do and somewhere to go every day of the year in Trinidad and Tobago. Our local, regional and international tourists who want adventure, shopping, beach resorts, meeting facilities and a “good lime” can easily do so 365 days in sweet T&T.

The GoTrinBago app will be available for iPhone users by February 10, 2017.

Also speaking at the Launch of LIME 365 and the Go TrinBago travel application were:

La Quan Pearie, the 2016 Junior Minister of Tourism for Trinidad and Tobago and a student of the Manzanilla Secondary School, who indicated that “with the launch of “Lime 365” and the app “Go Trinbago” citizens and tourists will no longer complain of not knowing where to visit and not knowing how to find these places of interest”

Carla Cupid, Marketing Specialist of the Tourism Development Company Limited (TDC), who gave a demonstration of the Go TrinBago mobile application

At the launch, entertainment was provided by the youngest artiste in history to claim the title of the International Soca Monarch Aaron St Louis (Voice) as well as the St. Margaret Anglican Steelpan, traditional Carnival characters and a tassa band.