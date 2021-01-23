Trinidad and Tobago Confirms First Case of UK COVID-19 Variant
[Port of Spain, Trinidad] –Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health has its first confirmed case of the UK COVID-19 Variant – Variant B117. The patient is a returned national who travelled from the United Kingdom.
As per existing quarantine protocols, the national provided a negative PCR test which was taken 72-hours prior to departure from the UK.
Upon arrival the national was immediately placed in state quarantine, in a single room. The patient was transferred to an isolation area at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility once the positive COVID-19 result was confirmed.
The presence of the variant was confirmed via a gene sequencing study at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies, which has been testing COVID-19 positive samples collected since September 2020.
Quarantine protocols for retuning nationals from the United Kingdom has been updated from 7 days to 14 days. This protocol will also be implemented and returning nationals from other high-risk countries. Nationals will be subject to 7 days state quarantine and 7 days home quarantine.
Research has suggested that this strain of COVID-19 is more easily spread from person to person than previous strains.
Recommended COVID-19 Safety Protocols
The public is reminded to follow these personal health protective measures:
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Keep your distance from others (6 feet)
- Stay home if you are ill
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow
- Avoid touching your face
- Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, hand rails, door knobs and trolleys) as often as possible
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.