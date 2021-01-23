Trinidad and Tobago Confirms First Case of UK COVID-19 Variant

[Port of Spain, Trinidad] –Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health has its first confirmed case of the UK COVID-19 Variant – Variant B117. The patient is a returned national who travelled from the United Kingdom.

As per existing quarantine protocols, the national provided a negative PCR test which was taken 72-hours prior to departure from the UK.

Upon arrival the national was immediately placed in state quarantine, in a single room. The patient was transferred to an isolation area at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility once the positive COVID-19 result was confirmed.

The presence of the variant was confirmed via a gene sequencing study at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies, which has been testing COVID-19 positive samples collected since September 2020.

Quarantine protocols for retuning nationals from the United Kingdom has been updated from 7 days to 14 days. This protocol will also be implemented and returning nationals from other high-risk countries. Nationals will be subject to 7 days state quarantine and 7 days home quarantine.

Research has suggested that this strain of COVID-19 is more easily spread from person to person than previous strains.

Recommended COVID-19 Safety Protocols

The public is reminded to follow these personal health protective measures:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public

Keep your distance from others (6 feet)

Stay home if you are ill

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow

Avoid touching your face

Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, hand rails, door knobs and trolleys) as often as possible