Negative COVID-19 Test Result Required for Travel into the United States

[Port of Spain, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines advises that effective January 26, 2021, all passengers traveling into the United States will be required to present results of a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel.

It will be mandatory to have a COVID-19 test no older than 3 days before the flight departure date to the United States.

Travelers must provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline at check-in.

Based on the instructions issued by the Public Health Authorities, passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result will not be allowed to travel.

All persons traveling must adhere to the COVID-19 entry requirements for their respective destinations.

These requirements and other important travel information can be verified using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool.

Customers are also advised to check the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) website for further details.