St Kitts-Nevis Judge Rules Rastafarians Have Right to smoke Marijuana in their Homes 

Basseterre, St Kitts – A High Court judge is said to have given the Government of St Kitts and Nevis a time period to amend the drug laws in the twin-island federation.

According to sources, His Lordship the Hon Eddy Ventose in a ruling Friday morning (May 3) has given the Timothy Harris-led Government 90 days to amend the drug act having made a declaration that Rastafarians and users of marijuana have a right to smoke in privacy of their home.

Update information indicates the period was extended to 90 days to give the Attorney General Sen the Hon. Vincent “Juicy” Byron enough time to comply by the court ruling.

It is further understood that the matter was taken to court by Samande “Ras Iya” Reid who represented himself against the Attorney General.

Sources also indicate that two provisions of the Drugs Act were declared unconstitutional and those provisions are in relation to possession and cultivation.

The ruling is not just use of marijuana by Rastafarians but anyone who uses it in the privacy of their home.

Judge Ventose’s ruling also implications for persons awaiting trial, presently serving time and who were previously convicted under the two provisions in relation to cultivation and possession.

More information and clarification are to come from the release of the written judgment.