Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean Launch “Anywhere Caribbean” Newsletter

[ATLANTA] – Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) has launched a product and lifestyle digital publication. The sharable content is curated specifically for consumers. “Anywhere Caribbean” is a bi-weekly newsletter, launched in January 2021 as part of the TASCPro™️ Membership Services.

The digital publication features destinations, excursions, news, and tips to increase consumer awareness. Plus, information on the range of Caribbean experiences can offer. The newsletter is presented in a shareable format that can either be disseminated via social media or email. Travel advisors can customize the newsletter. This includes, adding their business contact information to ensure that they capture all of the leads that are generated.

Gift the Caribbean Campaign

“Anywhere Caribbean is designed to be a strategic marketing tie-in with TASC’s yearlong campaign “Gift the Caribbean“. Additionally, the campaign will highlight a different tourism niche every month.

Each issue of the newsletter features a particular destination. In which four articles will spotlight experiences, travel styles, tips and hacks, news or current events. The section “Call Me to Experience It” provides a personal “call to action” to clients from their travel advisor, to experience a number of travel lifestyle activities and experiences including diving, cooking, exploration, wellness, family time and romance.

Engaging Content

The consumer-ready, shareable content is positioned as touchpoints or conversation-starters that travel advisors can use to engage their clients and prospects. This presents a key opportunity for travel advisors to provide value-added consultation. This will differentiate them as specialists, equipped with the expertise and insider knowledge to curate the ultimate experiences for their clients.

For the first issue in February, “Anywhere Caribbean” highlighted “The Gift of Romance”. The featured destination is Belize which is known as the ultimate destination for Lovers. In addition, there is a list of “safe” Caribbean destinations that are open to receive guests for Valentine’s Day. The second issue will highlight St. Kitts and will focus on weddings, honeymoons and events.

“We are extremely excited to deliver yet another valuable resource to our travel advisors in our TASCPro™️ Toolkit which will save them valuable time and help to streamline the sales process. This is a part of TASC’s commitment to deliver immersive content and support, that not only informs, but also entertains and motivates clients to book their Caribbean getaway,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

The “Gift the Caribbean” campaign supports the recovery activities of all Caribbean destinations. TASC plays a supportive role to its members. In addition, providing them with innovative tools to sell the Caribbean. And more importantly, stimulate demand for the entire tourism sector.