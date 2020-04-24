7 Tips for Relocating a Company Office

If your current office feels like home, it can be hard to pick up and move to a new area.

But relocating your office can also be very exciting. It’s a chance to expand your business and take advantage of new opportunities. And, it may be the fresh start you and your employees need.

If you don’t plan properly, an office relocation can turn into a major headache. There are many factors to consider, some of which you may not have even thought of.

Here are important tips for relocating your company office.

1) Start Planning Early

Office moves are just as (if not more) complicated than residential moves. This means you will need to plan months in advance. Determine who will be doing what, how, and when.

Assign a move manager to oversee the whole process. And, be sure to assign clear roles to other employees. For instance, have everyone be responsible for packing up their own desk. Set deadlines for yourself to keep everything on track. And, figure out how you will be setting up your new space.

By planning in advance, you won’t be scrambling when it comes time for moving day. And, you’ll be able to minimize disruption to your normal operations.

2) Establish Your Budget

Relocation isn’t cheap. You’ll want to make sure your business can afford the expense. During the initial planning process, figure out how much your move will cost and budget accordingly.

Factors that will determine a moving company’s rates include:

What kind of furniture/equipment you need to transfer

Whether or not you need disassembly services

The distance between the two locations

How large the office spaces are

Besides the cost of movers, there are many other expenses when it comes to relocating an office. For instance, you may need to buy furniture or equipment for your new space. You’ll also have to account for any disruption the move has to your normal operations.

3) Find a Good Moving Company

It might be tempting to go with the cheapest moving company you can find.

While affordability is important, the provider you choose should also have experience relocating offices. Its team should know how to properly handle your expensive equipment and safely transport it. Be sure to do your research to find a reliable, affordable provider.

4) Move Non-Essential Items by Yourself

Not everything has to go on the moving trucks.

Especially if your leases overlap, gradually transport non-essential items to the new office. Use your car to take decorations or bulk office supplies. This will make moving day easier and

5) Set Up Your New Office

Setting up your new office is probably the most exciting part of the whole process. You get to start fresh and design your space as you see fit.

If you need help with the process, consider a commercial fit out. These services work with you to design a space that fits you and your employees’ needs. They take some of the stress off of you and allow you to settle into your new office.

6) Update Your Address

Having a new address can be a pain, as it means you’ll have to update it everywhere. Update your official documents, and provide your new address to vendors.

If it’s relevant, your customers should also be aware of the relocation. Update your address on your website, and even announce the change on social media.

7) Celebrate

Once the move is done, throw an office party or host a lunch to celebrate.

The gesture won’t just break in your new space. It will show your employees how much you appreciate their hard work through the relocation.