24 Marie Fine Art Gallery Unveils “Unveiled Perspectives” Exhibition in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE – On Thursday, December 1, 2023, the art community in Fort Lauderdale witnessed the grand opening of the highly-anticipated 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery at 825 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. The inaugural exhibition, titled “Unveiled Perspectives,” explores the transformative journey of artists in their pursuit of self-discovery and creative growth.

Artist and Founder Gavin Jordan founded the gallery as a vibrant hub within the Flagler Village arts community. It is dedicated to celebrating the richness of Black culture and creativity while challenging conventional thinking. “Unveiled Perspectives” serves as a testament to Jordan’s journey and marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of his craft.

Gavin Jordan 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery Presents Art + Community Talk
Gavin Jordan

Gavin expressed the gallery’s mission: “Art galleries serve as trusted community anchors that promote understanding, empathy, and overall social well-being. We intend for 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery to provide a platform and creative space that brings diverse cultural and artistic expressions together, allowing visitors to explore different worldviews, historical contexts, and experiences.”

The gallery’s commitment is to foster dialogue, ignite change, and elevate the voices of Black artists whose stories and visions have remained untold for too long.

“Unveiled Perspectives” Showcases the Richness of Black Artistic Expression

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery Fort Lauderdale OpensThe exhibition features the works of prominent artists such as Tamara Gammon, Romaine McNeil, Leonia McKoy, Lee-Ann Harlem, Kianne Patrice, Idris Veitch, Greg Owen, Aretha Facey-Dennis, Kianne Patrice, and Greg Bailey.

Galleries and artists, as critical contributors to societal enlightenment, play a crucial role in addressing social issues, sparking conversations, and advocating for change. Gavin Jordan and the 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery team embrace this responsibility, using their platform to promote understanding and empathy.

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery hosted Art + Community Talk: The Intersection of Art, +Culture +Community on Saturday, December 2, from 11 am-1 pm to connect with the community. The conversation, moderated by Imani L. Warren, M.A., Curator, Art Activist, and co-host with M.I.A. Media Group’s SOUL, Gavin Jordan, Owner of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery, and Ludlow Bailey, Managing Director of Contemporary African Diaspora Art (CADA), celebrate art, creativity, and diverse narratives.

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery Fort Lauderdale Opens“Unveiled Perspectives” is an art exhibition and a cultural movement bridging the gap between hidden talent and global recognition. The gallery invites attendees to explore and appreciate the unique and authentic perspectives each artist brings to their work.

For more information about 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery and the “Unveiled Perspectives” exhibition, please visit 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery.

Gallery Information:
  • Address: 825 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, 33304
  • Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Fri – Sat 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

 

