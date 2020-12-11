Exciting New TASC Membership Benefits Coming in 2021

[ATLANTA] – Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) is excited to announce the launch of a new membership platform TASCPro which is designed to offer exclusive, advanced services.

It will address many of the high priority issues that travel advisors face, particularly in a pandemic era.

In preparation for a rebound in travel in 2021, TASCPro will feature a range of innovative tools and solutions to help advisors navigate the marketplace, transform their business and generate more sales.

Using TASC standard services TASC members currently receive free industry updates, news, ideas, strategies, best practices and peer networking opportunities and these services will remain in tact.

TASC Pro service will offer robust customized solutions for a monthly subscription. Members can access exclusive, bonus benefits via TASC’s Learning Portal and Knowledge Center that feature a suite of new initiatives including: shareable content, educational programs, live events, an open forum, learning materials, best practices and other specialized resources to support travel advisors in rebooting their business.

During the past year, TASC has become the voice of the Caribbean among the travel trade, providing inspiration and support through a range of expert-led educational forums, rich content and advisory services at the industry level, as well as various niche markets.

TASCPro will allow TASC administrators to build capacity and maintain financial sustainability to better meet the needs of travel professionals.

TASC’s Destination Spotlight during Caribbean Heritage month, National Wellness Month Campaign during the month of August and 12 Days of Caribbean Cooking Festival are just some of the initiatives that demonstrate TASC’s vast knowledge of the Caribbean marketplace and unique ability to develop innovative educational programs and engaging content for its membership.

“We have been encouraged by the immense growth and outpouring of interest that TASC has received in the past year. We want to continue to inspire our members to see challenges as opportunities, as we provide the right vehicles for them to learn, engage, transform and thrive. At TASC, we want to continuously make our services better. We are here to help lead the way in transforming Caribbean tourism, rebuilding a stronger regional economy and offering safer travel experiences for our guests,’ said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

TASCPro Membership services go live on February 1, 2021 and travel professionals should visit tastc.org/tasc-pro-membership to sign up. TASC currently has a network of 7,000 travel professionals in its membership that comprises travel advisors, suppliers, and other tourism stakeholders.