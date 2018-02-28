Miramar Mayor Hosts Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Workshop

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar, Mayor Wayne M. Messam will host a free PACE Workshop on March 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

PACE is a financing mechanism that allows property owners (both residential and commercial) to fund wind resistance, energy efficiency, and renewable energy generation improvements through a new line-item on their property tax bills.

The PACE program allows alternative financing for repairs such as windows, air conditioning, solar panels, and roofs.

The PACE Workshop will provide Homeowners, Businesses and Contractors with information about:

How is PACE different from other financing options?

Understanding the basics of the PACE assessment

Which are the qualifying improvements?

Learn how to pre-qualify as a PACE Contractor?

Further, the Workshop will offer an opportunity to meet representatives from Miramar’s four PACE providers: RenewPACE, AllianceNRG, YGRENE, and Renovate America.

PACE experts will explain qualifying improvements and answer questions from residential and commercial property owners, such as:

What are the best practices for homeowners to get the best energy efficiency and/or insurance savings?

What is the interest rate for PACE financing?

Is there a time limit or a funding limit on the amount of financing available?

In addition, contractors will have access to first-hand knowledge from the four Miramar PACE providers on how to prequalify as PACE contractors.

“As Washington continues to cut Community Development Block Grant funding, Miramar residents and business owners need alternative funding options to make home and property repairs. I introduced the PACE program to the City to help meet our residents funding needs. PACE has already provided nearly $10 Million dollars of repairs in our city and this construction activity has provided an economic development opportunity for our local businesses. I encourage residents to learn how the program works and I encourage contractors to learn how they may pre-quality with the four approved service providers,” stated Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

It is with important programs like these that the City of Miramar Commission reminds businesses and residents why It’s Right Here in Miramar®