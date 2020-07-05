Travel Advisors’ Online Auction Supports Caribbean Educational Opportunities

ATLANTA – As Caribbean destinations adjust to the challenges of putting measures in place for recovery from COVID-19, the region has been blessed with many inspiring acts of kindness from many organizations around the world.

But as many charities face increased demand for support, while being compelled to cancel traditional fundraising events and activities, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) encourages its membership to use the pandemic as a way to support Travel and Tourism Education.

TASC, a private Facebook group with over 5000 active members, has created an online auction to help raise funds for the CTO Foundation.

This initiative is designed to provide support to Caribbean students in hospitality who are experiencing financial hardships in their pursuit of educational opportunities, due to lost wages, decreased business activity and limited charitable giving.

One of the main goals of the CTO Foundation is to provide scholarships and study grants to Caribbean students and industry personnel who want to further their training in tourism. It is predicted that future tourism decision-makers will face unique challenges and responsibilities in the development of the region’s tourism industry, post-Covid. Support from donors is therefore needed to continue to build capacity to sustain the next generation of Caribbean hospitality leaders.

“Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has branded future travelers as Generation-C amid the pandemic. He has emphasized the need for the Caribbean region to adapt swiftly to the requirements of this new type of traveler who will be unsettled by the crisis they have endured. Future travelers will need reassurance and new motivations to travel and this auction puts the power in the hands of travel advisors to help retrain our service providers to embrace the next normal in hospitality to continue to deliver the warm hospitality that the region is known for,” said Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke, founder of TASC. She encourages travel advisors to share the link with friends and family to help support a deserving student further their studies in travel and tourism.

A number of 3-night Caribbean vacation offers are featured in the on-line auction and travel advisors can earn commissions by encouraging their clients to purchase additional room nights.

The hotels that are being featured are:

The online auction will remain live until September 30, when all of the proceeds will be remitted to the CTO Foundation. To visit the auction site: CLICK HERE