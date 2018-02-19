Jamaican Teen among the victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) regrets to learn that 17 year-old Helena Ramsey, one of the 17 young victims of the tragic mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was of Jamaican ancestry.

This information comes following constant communication between the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami and the Country and Federal offices.

“We extend deepest condolences to our Jamaican brothers and sisters and the families and friends of all victims as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. We continue to pray that the students, faculty and families who have been affected will find strength to overcome this traumatic and horrific experience,” says Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.