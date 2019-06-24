Debate Watch Party in Downtown Miami with Women of Color

She the People, New Florida Majority and a dozen community organizations to hold pre-debate panel that will provide insight into issues women of color want candidates to address

MIAMI — On Wednesday, June 26, She the People and New Florida Majority will host a community panel and debate watch party with the support of a wide range of community organizations based in South Florida.

The event will be on night one of the first official Democratic debates, and will highlight what women of color want candidates to address — issues of racial, economic, gender, and social justice.

In attendance will be families facing deportation, returning citizens, Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria, and more. Polling technology will register people’s reactions during the debate in real-time.

The event follows the historic She the People Presidential Forum in April, and underscores how women of color — who make up 1 in 4 voters in Florida — will continue shaping the primary and general election.

The watch party will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 6:30pm – 12:00am at 1306, 1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami (0.6 miles from Adrienne Arsht Center Debate)

Debate Watch Party Schedule of Events

6:30pm-7:30pm: arrival, DJ and happy hour

7:30- 8:30pm: Community panel facilitated by Aimee Allison of She the People

Speakers:

Andrea Mercado, Executive Director, New Florida Majority

Marliene Bastien, Executive Director, Family Action Network Movement (formerly Haitian Women of Miami)

Quayneshia Smith, Dream Defenders

Roxey Nelson, Political Director, 1199 SEIU Florida

9:00pm-11:00pm: Debate Watch Party

11:00pm-12:00am: Hot takes and reactions

“To win in 2020, candidates need to inspire and mobilize the core of the Democratic base — women of color. In Florida, 1 in 4 voters are women of color,” said Aimee Allison, founder of She the People. “We are the margin of victory and we will be watching closely to see which candidates and policy platforms speak directly to our communities.”

“There is no question that Florida will be key to the 2020 presidential election. Republicans haven’t lost Florida and won the White House in decades,” said Andrea Mercado, New Florida Majority’s Executive Director. “With record GOP spending and presence in the state, we are looking forward to seeing which Democratic hopefuls will move Florida’s diverse communities.”