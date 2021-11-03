Top Destination Spots for Tourists in South Florida

South Florida is a fantastic place to visit for a vacation and there are many attractions to enjoy. In terms of the natural environment, there are several options with one of the best being Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

You have everything you could ask for in a day out when visiting Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. If it is a relaxing day at the beach, you are after, you are in luck as the beach at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is ranked inside the top ten American beaches, which says it all. For those who like seeking out historical monuments, you will find the oldest lighthouse in the region at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Built in 1825, the lighthouse looks fantastic against the ocean backdrop, and it is possible to book guided tours of the lighthouse and the adjacent cottage, which was built for the lighthouse keeper.

So, whether it is a lovely stroll across the beach or a tour of a historical monument, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is a must visit during a stay in South Florida.

After a day in the sun, it is time to hit the town and there are plenty of night-time attractions in South Florida, including casinos. If you enjoy playing games at the best live casino in NZ, you are going to love the choice of casinos and games in South Florida. The Big Easy Casino is a good example and having been damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017, Fontainebleau Miami Beach owner Jeffrey Soffer purchased the casino and had it restored with the biggest number of video poker games in the state.

Isle Casino Pompano Park, Magic City Casino, and Miccosukee Resort & Gaming are three of the other leading casinos in South Florida.

For those who love city life, no visit to South Florida is complete without spending time in Miami. Bayfront Park, Museum Park, and Tropical Park are just three of the stunning urban parks in Miami and with the city located on the coast, water sports, including snorkeling, scuba diving, and sailing are available throughout the day. South beach is perhaps the leading attraction in Miami and you can book accommodation along the beach and step out of your door, onto the golden sand every day. Ocean drive is where you will find many of the highly rated bars, restaurants, accommodation, and shops.

If you have water sports enthusiasts on your trip to South Florida, we recommend spending time in the Florida Keys. With over 1,500 islands to explore, the Florida Keys is perfect for boat trips, snorkelling, and diving. Do not miss Dry Tortugas National Park, with its colourful reefs and the architecture at Key West, which makes a good base for a few days in the Florida Keys.

However, if you are looking for a luxurious stay in South Florida, Naples is the best choice, boasting fabulous resorts, upmarket shopping, and pristine golf courses.