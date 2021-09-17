How to Plan Your Miami Vacation

Miami is one of America’s most popular vacation cities. Located in the southern part of Florida, the city offers perfect weather, an immaculate coastline, and incredible nightlife. Miami has a lot for tourists to see and do. The numerous bus terminals, train stations, and two international airports make navigating Miami a bit less stressful.

Like any other city you intend to visit, you need to find the best area to stay in Miami along with further details such as hotel booking and transportation to the parts of the city you’ll love to explore. This article will arm you with more information about visiting Miami and fun things to do in the Magic City.

What to Know Before Visiting Miami

If you will be spending some time in Miami, or maybe you’re contemplating relocating to the city, here are some things to be aware of before you make your trip:

There’s More to Miami than Miami Beach

If you’re one of those who think the famous Miami Beach is all there is to the city, you’re wrong. No doubt, Miami Beach is a must-see for every first-time visitor. However, you’ll deny yourself other great beach experiences if you fail to go beyond Miami Beach and South Beach.

There’s more to the city than Collins Avenue. Less-crowded beaches in Miami like Haulover Beach, Virginia Key Beach, and Crandon Park offer unique experiences.

Miami Is Quite Expensive

Visiting Miami is a bit pricey, especially if you’ll be staying in the South Beach area. Investopedia ranks Miami as the 10th most expensive city in the United States. Depending on activities, the average visitor will spend around $1,680 for a seven-day vacation.

Food, transportation, and sightseeing cost about $102 a day on average. If you’re driving, you’ll have to pay street parking fees anywhere from $2 to $7 per hour, depending on your location.

Lodging somewhere like the Selina Miami River Hotel costs around $86 to $109 per night for a standard room. The winter and early spring months are the most expensive times to visit, and planning your trip around the summers might be best for a budget vacation.

Miami Takes Its Fashion Seriously

Miami has warm weather all year round, so visitors need to come with loose clothing. However, this doesn’t mean you only need to pack beachwear for your trip. Restaurants and bars can be picky about the attire of their patrons.

Clubs have been known to prevent people wearing T-shirts, ripped jeans, or tennis shoes from gaining entry. Reserve the casual attire for Miami’s beach towns and side streets.

Miami Has a Vibrant Nightlife

Miami doesn’t sleep early. If you want to get the whole Miami experience, be prepared for some nighttime exploration. Popular clubs are open 24/7, and some don’t even open until it’s midnight. Miami’s numerous parties and festivals also add to the city’s color and nighttime flavor.

Miami is Bilingual

There is a reason one of Miami’s nicknames is “Little Cuba.” The city is a diverse fusion of the Caribbean and Latin American culture, and more than 70 percent of residents have Hispanic heritage. You shouldn’t be surprised when you get greeted in Spanish.

It’d be helpful if you learned some Spanish words and phrases like gracias (thank you), cafécito (Cuban espresso), Hola, cómo estás (hello, how are you?), and por favor (please) for basic communication.

Fun Things to Do While You are in Miami

Now that you’ve known a bit about Miami, you may want to take a look at the great things to do and explore beyond the beaches.

Visit the HistoryMiami Museum

HistoryMiami Museum is Florida’s largest museum. For a $10 admission fee, visitors to this museum learn about the city’s humble beginnings and the journey that has seen it become the sprawling metropolis it is today. There are sections dedicated to folklore, sports, and other exhibits that tell the city’s story.

Enter the World of Medicinal Psychedelics

Conversations about medicinal mushrooms and other mind stimulating substances are gaining traction in Miami. If that’s your thing, then you may want to visit Soho Beach House on the second Tuesday of every month if your schedule permits to watch experts talk about the therapeutic potential of mind-altering fungi.

Explore Miami’s Art Deco Historic District

Some of Miami’s fame comes from the Art Deco Historic District. A guided tour takes visitors past over 800 Art Deco buildings within a few hours. You can visit this district during the day or at night. The neon signs that illuminate the neighborhood at night give it a different feel.

On the other side of the district is Ocean Drive where you’ll find trendy clubs and restaurants. The clubs and restaurants here are set with tourists in mind so you may have to spend more on your visits.

See the Vizcaya Museums and Gardens

The Vizcaya estate was built by one of America’s wealthiest industrialists James Deering in the 20th century and was designated a National Historical Landmark in 1994. The Viscaya is filled with art, jewelry, and antiquities from the Renaissance period.

Experience Machine Gun Shooting at Lock and Load

If you’re comfortable with guns, you can practice your shooting skills or learn to shoot at Lock and Load. This place offers visitors a one-of-a-kind shooting experience where they choose their preferred weapons from a menu.

Explore the Everglades

The Everglades National Park is one of America’s largest parks. You can take on a guided tour to see the numerous flora and fauna that call the Everglades home. The alligators are the reason many people go to see the Everglades. You can take an airboat trip across the everglades to see the alligators and other wonders of the everglades.

A restaurant in Miami offers alligators as part of its menu. You can also try a gator dish if you’re willing to challenge your taste buds.

Explore the Miami Seaquarium

The Miami seaquarium is a must-see, especially if you’re visiting with your family. Experience a thrilling underwater view of aquatic life. See dolphins walking on water and killer whales flying through the air. The Miami seaquarium delights visitors with daily animal shows, exhibits, and presentations to entertain the whole family.

Summary

As the most popular vacation spot for Americans, Miami is rich in diverse culture and traditions. Suppose you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’ll find a couple of fun things to do mentioned here very helpful. Go enjoy the Magic City!