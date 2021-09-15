Best of the Best Launch the Countdown to the 15th Annual Music Fest

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The organizers of BEST OF THE BEST (BOTB), North America’s largest international music festival, have launch the countdown to the 15th annual staging of Best of the Best (BOTB) Music Fest, set to be held Sunday Oct. 10th. the official date for the 15th staging of BOTB 2021.

Jo Mersa Marley In The House

On Thursday September 9th, the producers of Best of the Best, hosted an intimate launch to what many dubbed as We Are Back! Racket-Wynwood was the location for this epic night and in attendance was artist Jo Mersa Marley, who is one of the performers on this year’s Best of the Best stage. “Growing up I always saw Best of the Best concert, posters and promotions, the artists performing on the big stage, well now I am on that Best of the Best stage. Come out Sunday Oct. 10th mek we blaze a fire and full joy” said Jo Mersa Marley.

Jamaica Tourist Board Sponsorship

Also, in attendance was one of this year’s returning sponsors Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) represented by Mr. Christopher Wright, Business Development Manager, who kicked off the night with the now staple slogan We’re Back. “We’re Back, and ready to enjoy good reggae and soca music. There is nothing like a good Caribbean concert and most of all we can’t forget the food. Congratulations to the Best of the Best team. We are happy to be a part of this great music fest again this year”.

Consul General Oliver Mair Congratulates Organizers

As the conversation continued Consul General of Jamaica Mr. Oliver Mair, also congratulated the organizers. He applauded their efforts to make sure this is a safe and responsible festival. Especially, amid the ever-changing world we are living in today. “We applaud the organizers of Best of the Best, for entertaining responsibly. Inside the park on Sunday Oct. 10th there will be vaccination opportunity for the patrons attending this year staging as well as sanitize stations”. Best of the Best music fest is complying with CDC guidelines and have implemented the option for patrons to receive COVID-19 vaccination, both Pfizer & Moderna, first or second dose will be available.

Safety Protocols a Must

In closing of the night both event publicist Ronnie Tomlinson, and one of the organizers Steven “Jabba” Beckford, drove home the importance of safety. In addition, our ability to have enjoy each other’s company again and be entertained by some of our favorite artists.

“This year we want everyone to come out enjoy the show safely and just know that after the show, it’s the after party. This year Jabba Strike Back will be held on Oct 10th at Story Night club Miami, all are welcome and wear your colors” says Steven “Jabba” Beckford.

“We are back, our music, our culture, one stage. Thanks to all our media partners and sponsors; Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Ethika.