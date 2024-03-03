by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – When Morgan Heritage relocated to Jamaica in the late 1990s, Tony Rebel was one of the first artists to embrace the sibling band. He was struck by their lead singer Peetah, whom he said had a “one of a kind voice.”

Rebel is part of the reggae community mourning Morgan’s death at age 46 on February 25 in Orlando, Florida.

He told South Florida Caribbean News that, “Peetah was different from everybody else. Yuh can pick out a Peetah Morgan sound anywhere which is always a good thing in reggae.”

Peetah’s distinctive tenor led Morgan Heritage on songs like Don’t Haffi Dread, Down by The River and Tell me How Come. He handled lead vocals for most of Strictly Roots, their 2015 album that won a Grammy Award the following year.

He and his brothers (Gramps, Lukes and Mr. Mojo) and sister Una were born in the United States. Their father is Jamaican singer Denroy Morgan, best known for the 1981 hit single, I’ll do Anything For You.

After recording one album for MCA Records in 1994, they moved to Jamaica and began working with producers such as Bobby Digital. It was while doing the studio rounds in Kingston that they met Tony Rebel, a leader of the roots-reggae revival of the early 1990s.

Morgan Heritage later performed on his show, Rebel Salute, and although he had not spoken to Peetah in some time, was in regular touch with Gramps.

“It’s really sad to know that he’s gone because he was still a young man. We give thanks for the life he had,” said Rebel.

A thanksgiving service for the life of Peter “Peetah” Morgan takes place March 7 in Orlando at a location to be announced.