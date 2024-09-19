Tobago Carnival 2024: A Must-Attend Event for Carnival Chasers

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – In one month, the island of Tobago will be in carnival mode. It’s third annual Carnival staging is an anticipated calendar event to carnival chasers, worldwide. Promotional powerhouse, Kairi People, hosts of mainstay events like Runaway, Different, AWP, N’ouvert, JBI and Breakfast Is, are in full support of the Tobago carnival product. His team is heading back to the island, ready to deliver something that’s top tier – something Tobago deserves.

Set to host its third edition of ‘Runaway’ Tobago, on October 16th, event organizer, Richard Gordon says this is one of the premiere events that can ultimately be used as a marker for the people who live overseas. “They can come in to Tobago from that day or the day before. This is the event that will energize the atmosphere leading into the Carnival.”

As usual, Runaway’s theme remains consistent, the event being hosted midweek on what is a normal working day. “It’s not a holiday. Patrons always make it their business to be at Runaway from midday, leaving work early or doing whatever is necessary to be there,” said Gordon.

The effort to deliver Kairi People’s ‘Runaway’ in Tobago is very intentional. “I have hired Tobago’s DJs, our MC is from Tobago and we included two upcoming artistes from Tobago last year. The aim is to showcase the talent that lies in Tobago, as well,” said Gordon.

The Kairi People brand has over the years, stood hard and fast to the mantra, ‘value for money.’ Their outfit spares no cost in delivering the perfect array of Caribbean cuisine and tantalizing cocktails. Runaway Tobago will offer the ambience of Pigeon Point’s scenic oceanfront view, added to which, Gordon says those coming to the event can feel free to enjoy a splash if they so desire.

“The dress code for the event is usually elegantly casual. It’s really not beachwear, but of course, if you so desire, you can enjoy the beach, grab your drink and go back into the water,” said Gordon.

This event in particular, has offered patrons coming over from Trinidad, the option of return airfare included in their ticket packages. “The response has been very good. The last flight is already totally booked to return to Trinidad. People are opting to fly over and spend the night in Tobago after the event. Some are making it a long weekend too,” he shared. Patrons coming over from Trinidad will also have storage unit access, should they choose to walk with additional clothing.

Runaway has always been an anticipated event in T&T. From its humble beginnings as an event built and shared among friends, to years later, an annual staple- first in Trinidad and now, a sure part of the Tobago Carnival landscape, Richard Gordon is pleased. “This event isn’t officially aligned with the Tobago Tourism Agency, but I’m doing my part to add to the Tobago tourism product,” he assured.

Colourful and vibrant clothing and décor the order, Runaway will see performances by De All Starz Band, which includes, Viking Ding Dong and College Boy Jesse. Added to the lineup is, Waddicks who has been enjoying a very busy post carnival 2024 year, and the incomparable, Farmer Nappy.