WASHINGTON, DC – The Lyve App, a groundbreaking new platform designed to facilitate the secure resale of carnival costumes and fete tickets has officially launched. With its user-friendly interface and advanced security features, the Lyve App is set to transform the way international carnival enthusiasts buy and sell their coveted items, ensuring a safe, seamless, and enjoyable experience for all.

Carnival culture, with its vibrant pageantry and lively events, is a global phenomenon. However, the resale market for these items has long been plagued by issues of fraud and uncertainty.

The Lyve App addresses these concerns head-on, offering a trusted marketplace where users can confidently trade carnival costumes and event tickets.

Lyve App Features

Avid feters, masqueraders and the global Carnival-loving community at large can benefit from the key features of the Lyve App which include:

I.D. Verification for all users

Secure Transactions to protect users’ personal and financial information.

A Money Back Guarantee for all purchases made through the app

Costume and Ticket Verification to guarantee authenticity and quality of all listings

A User-Friendly Interface

Top-Notch Customer Support

And much more socially-driven features to come.

C.E.O. of the Lyve App, Abraham Isiaka founded this latest innovation for the festival space based on his own experience as a Carnival consumer having to cautiously navigate scams and price gouging in his pursuit of participating in the Carnival revelry.

He shared, “We are thrilled to introduce the Lyve App to the carnival community. Our mission is to provide a safe and reliable platform for the resale of carnival costumes and fete tickets, enhancing the overall experience for buyers and sellers alike. With our App, users can focus on fully engaging in the festivities without worrying about the legitimacy of their transactions.”

In addition to enabling everyday users to find and resell tickets and costumes and to reduce incidences of consumers falling victim to unscrupulous practices, the vision for the Lyve App is for it to be a positive meeting place for like-minded Soca & Carnival aficionados to share and celebrate their passions for the artforms and Caribbean culture.

The Lyve App is available for download on both iOS and Android devices under ‘The Lyve App’.

