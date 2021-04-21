Cannabiziac™ Celebrating One Year Since Their Founding

[West Palm Beach] – Cannabiziac™ will celebrate their official one year anniversary with week-long membership specials and video features available to members and the general public beginning Monday April 19th – Friday April, 23rd.

Cannabiziac™ is a global ecosystem and member-based company. They help new and existing businesses and professionals tap into the growing $43 Billion global cannabis industry. By providing education, training, access to international industry experts, financial resources, networking events, mentorship, and advocacy.

Cannabiziac™ Mission

What sets Cannabiziac™ apart is their mission to create an inclusive cannabis ecosystem. Best of all, they provide solutions, resources, and growth opportunities for small to mid-size enterprises.

Education

One of the up and coming educational opportunities is the Cannabiz Builder Incubator™ program which creates a “greenprint” to get business owners from where they are, to developing, executing, and “crushing” their business goals! This program was designed with their success in mind, providing an array of strategic advising, programming, mentorship, and networking.

One Year Anniversary

Since its launch on April 20, 2020, Cannabiziac™ has:

developed an iconic brand, website, and some of the most eye-catching digital material in the industry

created a growing social media presence and their own Cannabiziac online membership community, powered by Mighty Networks, all of which engaged 30,000 people

engaged and worked with internationally known industry experts from around the United States, Canada, and Caribbean, including its 10-member Advisory Board – The Green Team

created and continues to increase its brand awareness through its four signature monthly events; Cannabiz Café, Hemp Happy Hour, Cannabiziac University Virtual Webinar Series, and the Book of the Month Club

launched its tiered membership program in October of 2020; which includes their student membership, gold entry level membership, emerald midlevel membership and Jade Corporate membership

over 40 active members and more than 700 people have attended its events

launched on-demand online courses for those who want to work at their own pace or on their schedule. Thanks to strategic partners, Shawnee Williams of Illinois Equity Staffing, Doug Fine and Acres USA, EcoAg Online

developed a new curriculum and enrolled the first cohort of its cannabis builder incubator program. For those who need immediate help with their business, Cannabiziac now has cannabis consulting and coaching services with some of the leading global cannabis experts

plans to open its first state of the art Coworking Learning Center in 2022

Membership

To commemorate its achievements, Cannabiziac™ will be highlighting its members, offering specials and deals throughout the week (particularly a BOGO for its memberships), sharing testimonials from the advisory board, and releasing an anniversary and year in review video. Be sure to tune in on all of the festivities!

In gratitude to the past 12 active months, Cannabiziac™ would like to give a special thanks to its team, advisory board, current members, featured speakers and strategic partners for making this first year a huge success. Join them as they continue to grow forward.

For more information about Cannabiziac™, membership levels, events, and training courses please visit www.cannabiziac.com or call 561-651-9565.