MIAMI – Rude Bwoy Rum, the bold and vibrant spirit brand, has announced a game-changing two-year partnership with Miami Carnival, taking over as the exclusive bar concessionaire for all major events of the festival, including Junior Carnival, Panorama, Jouvert, and the Grand Parade. Kicking off on October 5th, 2024, this exciting collaboration promises to elevate Miami Carnival with world-class cocktails and premium spirits.

The official signing of the partnership took place Thursday September 12, 2024 at the Miami Carnival offices in Miami Gardens. Present at the signing were Mikesha Murray, Miami Broward Carnival Future Leader Chair; Mario Zamora, Executive Director of Miami Broward Carnival; Zarie Ricketts and Gary Cranston, Executives of Rude Bwoy Spirits; and Dancehall Artiste and Rude Bwoy Spirits Brand Ambassador, Tifa.

This announcement comes on the heels of Rude Bwoy Rum’s third successful year of participating in Notting Hill Carnival, where the brand made a significant impact. Now, with Miami Carnival, Rude Bwoy is set to enhance the experience even further by transforming the Dancehall Zone with top DJs, live acts, and a fresh new look—something revelers can eagerly anticipate for this year’s festivities.

Excited For The Partnership

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Miami Carnival and bring the Rude Bwoy experience to this incredible festival,” said Zarie Ricketts, Executive at Rude Bwoy Spirits. “This opportunity allows us to connect with the heart of the Caribbean community, building brand awareness while offering festival-goers an unforgettable experience.”

Gary Cranston, also an Executive at Rude Bwoy Spirits, added: “Our portfolio of premium spirits, including our Ultra Premium Vodka and award-winning Ultra Premium Coconut Rum, offers something for every taste. We’re not just here to serve drinks, we’re here to enhance the carnival experience. It’s all about having fun safely, and we can’t wait to contribute to the energy and excitement of Miami Carnival.”

Attendees can enjoy Rude Bwoy Rum’s best drinks at the festival. They will have Ultra Premium Vodka, popular Ultra Premium Irie White, and famous Ultra Premium Coconut Rum. At Jouvert or the Grand Parade, guests can enjoy expertly made cocktails. Rude Bwoy Rum promotes safe and responsible fun during the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT