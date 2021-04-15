Moving to a Different Country For Work? 5 Things to Consider

There’s nothing more exciting than moving away to start a new job. Although it can be hard leaving our loved ones or home country behind, new horizons mean the prospect of new friends, memories, and adventures.

Sounds amazing, right? It’s no wonder that 9 million US citizens live overseas — and even more have moved permanently and gained citizenship of a new country.

However, before you pack your bags there are a few key things to consider. It’s important to make sure that you’re prepared for everything, both practical and emotional. To help you have the smoothest possible transition when moving abroad for work, we’ve created these top tips.

1. Find Somewhere To Live

Perhaps the most crucial thing to do when moving abroad for work is to have somewhere to live. If you don’t know an area well enough, it can be tricky knowing which places are safe. Consequently, you’ll have trouble finding accommodation that offers the best value for your money.

Your employer will often be a good person to talk to, as they likely have lots of knowledge about the area. However, if this isn’t the case, there are plenty of great websites that can help you out. For example, if you’re moving to an area like Singapore, check out SG Property For You here.

2. Learn the Language

It’s not always necessary to learn the language of a country before you visit — after all, 1.38 billion people speak English. However, it is polite and often useful. It’s always best to be prepared when moving abroad, in case you end up in a situation without any people who speak your native language.

It can also help you to make friends and get better acquainted with your local area. You don’t need to be fluent, but going to a language class so that you understand key phrases, especially those needed in an emergency, can be really helpful.

3. Understand the Law

Although many rules are common sense, if you’re moving to a new country it’s a good idea to check their local laws. For example, if you travel to the United Arab Emirates you’ll need to purchase a liquor license to be able to drink, even at home. You may also need to get new documents like driving licenses from the country you move to.

Many people don’t think to take this step, but it’s hugely important when it comes to making your move as smooth and hassle-free as possible.

4. Get Permission To Work

You’ve probably already cleared up all the technical aspects of moving abroad for work, but just in case you haven’t, you must fill out the appropriate legal documents and have permission to work in the country.

If you already have a job, your employer will often be an expert in arranging this — just reach out to them for a helping hand. If not, government websites often have clear guides on how to apply. Just make sure you do it well in advance, as the process can be quite time-consuming, and you may have to wait a few weeks for a decision.

5. Enjoy Your New Job

Now that you know all the most important things to consider when moving abroad for work, the only thing left to do is implement them and have an incredible time. Moving to a new country for work can be a hugely rewarding experience — whether it’s a short trip or a permanent stay. With these top tips, you’re sure to have a fantastic experience.