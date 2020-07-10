7 Careers For People Who Want to Live in the Caribbean

Imagine living in the Caribbean and waking up to the fantastic weather and breathtaking scenery every day. It may sound like a fantasy, but it’s a reality for numerous people. You can do it, too! But what career option will allow you to live this life? Here are careers that would enable you to live in the Caribbean.

Hospitality

Hospitality is a top industry in the Caribbean since people love to go to the area for vacation. If you want to live in a permanent vacation environment, you could do worse than working toward a career in hospitality. Find a job in a hotel, for example, and ensure that guests have a stay that enhances their entire Caribbean experience. If you want a college degree, you can study hospitality management. A degree might help you land your dream job, earn higher pay, and set you apart from others competing for the same jobs.

Tour Guide

When people come to the area, they need someone to show them around. They won’t know where to go or what to look at if someone doesn’t help them. You can become the person to point out the most amazing landmarks and day trips. You will not only get to experience the journey with your tour group every day, but you’ll also get the opportunity to meet many interesting people from all over the world. Some tour companies will even provide training and teach you everything you’ll need to know.

Property Management/Real Estate

You aren’t the only one who wants to live in the Caribbean. Many other people are looking at properties. Some may need to stay in an apartment for a year or two for temporary work. Other people may want a vacation home. Still others may want a permanent residence. By starting a business, you can be the person to help connect people with their dream home in their dream location.

Medicine

People get sick and injured everywhere in the world, even in a place as beautiful as the Caribbean. They need nurses and doctors just like anywhere else in the world. You can work in different clinics or hospitals or even start your own practice. Many people assume they must complete their medical training before they move, but that’s not true. There is even a medical school in the Caribbean, so you don’t have to wait until after your training is finished to make a move.

Journalism

Many people aren’t able to go to the Caribbean to learn about what is happening in that part of the world. Too often, people don’t even care if someone doesn’t bring it to their attention. Go to the Caribbean to become a journalist. You can write about your experiences while in the area for different travel blogs and travel magazines. You can also write on topics that affect the area, such as politics and natural disasters. Get a degree in English or Journalism to help establish yourself. You may even choose to start your own travel blog to develop a following.

Restaurant Industry

Tourists in the Caribbean are going to eat out and go out for drinks more often than at home. They will probably tip better than at home. They are on vacation, after all! You can work in the restaurant industry as a server, cook, hostess, or bartender. You may even get to enjoy some of the best establishments in the country for yourself.

Marine Biologist

The Caribbean is a group of islands. That means there’s a lot of water in the area and a lot of marine life. You can do your part to help the animals in the air by working as a marine biologist. As a marine biologist, you will learn how to best protect wildlife and keep the oceans clean. You may even get the opportunity to go diving to see the beauty underwater for yourself. Look into different marine biology programs at your local college or at a college in the Caribbean.

If you have adventure in your blood, you should pick a career that could take you to fun places. All of these careers can bring you to the Caribbean. Once you are done in the Caribbean, who knows where your career will take you next?