Young Mothers Encouraged to Assert Themselves In Their Children’s Lives Ahead of Mother’s Day

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Young mothers have the distinguished honor of shaping the generation to come. With that in mind, emphasis is being placed on honoring all mothers this Mother’s Day weekend. In an extraordinary shift however, organisers of one celebratory event dubbed, ‘To Mom With Love’, say they are paying close attention to the state of affairs in T&T at this time, hosting their event from 11:30am and ending at 3pm, to ensure the safety of all patrons.

A lot goes into the formal planning of any event, and special events honoring niche audiences is no different. Understanding that women are their primary target audience, Lou Francis and his team have made safety a top priority.

“Because of what’s happening in our society presently, our aim is to provide an event that offers an outlet for safe and enjoyable entertainment. We are starting and ending earlier than usual to ensure that our patrons return to their homes while it is still light out,” said Francis.

Emphasis placed on reigniting the love and appreciation for mothers in society, Lou explained that his team saw the significance of celebrating mothers and honoring them for all that they do, throughout the year. “Mothers have, and continue to be the bedrock of society. Celebrating them is a way of honoring and showing appreciation for the love, care and sacrifices that they make for their children and families,” he said.

‘To Mom With Love’ takes place on Mother’s Day – May 12th at the Torenia Hall, Centre of Excellence. “Moms and their loved ones can look forward to a sumptuous luncheon prepared by renowned chefs. Entertainment will be top tier, ranging from precision instrumentalists to top class vocalists,” assured Francis.

Featured Performers

The event features the likes of The Baron, Charmaine Forde, Kerwin Trotman, Pedro Lezama, John Thomas and ‘D’ Piano Girl, Johanna. Urging all mothers to proudly assert themselves in the lives of their children, Francis said mothers are natural nurturers who guide and shape the lives of their children, which essentially builds society.