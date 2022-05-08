Classic Reggae Hits About Mothers on “Mother’s Day”

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Johnny Was (Bob Marley) — A powerful statement from the Rastaman Vibration album. Marley sympathizes with the ghetto woman whose son has been senselessly murdered. It is a situation still played out in Jamaica, his homeland.

Ghetto Girl (Dennis Brown) — The Crown Prince of Reggae pleads with the ghetto queen “to stay at home” and avoid prostituting herself. A classic from 1978.

Black Woman (Judy Mowatt) — The 1979 song and album of the same name, are among reggae’s great statements. An emotional work by Judy Mowatt.

The Beauty of God’s Plan (Rita Marley) —

“She is the moon, he is the sun

Together they become as one

She is the warmth, he is the wind

So sweetly and completely true love begins…”

The opening verse to this 1980 hit says it all.

Black Mother Prays (Jimmy Riley) — After seeing her children past the worst, a mother seeks divine intervention to guide her through life. Released in 1982 and produced by Willie Lindo.

Black Woman And Child (Sizzla) — The Nubian woman is celebrated by the fiery artist on this 1997 track, a Bobby Digital production.

Thank You Mama (Sizzla) — One of contemporary reggae’s most explosive artists, Sizzla pays homage to his mother on this 2002 classic, also produced by Bobby Digital.