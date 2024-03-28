MIAMI – The 19th Annual Reclaim The Dream Candlelight Memorial Service and Gospel Concert, hosted by the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC) in partnership with City of Miami Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon will take place on April 4, 2024, at the Adrienne Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall, located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132. The event commences at 6:01 pm, marking the moment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of Dr. King’s vision for justice, equality, and civil rights, inviting attendees to join in reaffirming their commitment to these ideals.

Chairwoman Christine King expressed her anticipation for hosting the event, emphasizing its role in fostering unity and resilience in facing challenges. She views it as an opportunity for individuals to reinvigorate their dedication to the ongoing pursuit of civil rights and a more just society.

The event will feature musical performances by renowned Gospel artists, including Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Tamala Mann, Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Hezekiah Walker, Lisa Michelle, The Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale, and more, as we come together with an audience-participated candlelight prayer moment led by Pastor Gaston Smith, with music arranged by Stellar and Dove Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Martin Luther Wardlaw to honor Dr. King’s legacy and reignite the flame of hope for a brighter future.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon praised the Reclaim the Dream event as a source of unity and inspiration within the community, highlighting its significance in honoring Dr. King’s lasting influence and mobilizing efforts toward justice and equality.

For nearly twenty years, the annual “Reclaim The Dream” event has become a beloved tradition in the South Florida community. It draws people from diverse backgrounds to unite in a shared quest for hope and solidarity.

As we gather on April 4th for the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, we join in a collective candlelight vigil, illuminating the path toward justice, equality, and unity. In moments of introspection and solidarity, we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and recommit to the ongoing pursuit of his dream.” -MLKEDC Chairman Billy Hardemon.

Amina McNeil, the President & CEO of MLKEDC, underscored the ongoing work needed to realize Dr. King’s vision, stressing the importance of proactive initiatives to cultivate a fair and equitable society for all.

In alignment with this commitment, MLKEDC’s Wheels to Work initiative aims to provide transportation opportunities for low-income residents within the City of Miami District 5. Through collaborations with partners in the automotive industry, including insurance companies and auto maintenance shops, MLKEDC seeks to offer affordable, reliable transportation options, empowering low-income families to access vital services and fully engage in their communities. Visit: mlkmiami.com for more information.