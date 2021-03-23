Hampton Art Lovers Supporting African-American Artists in Miami

[MIAMI] – Hampton Art Lovers and the Historic Ward Rooming House Gallery supports local African-American artists and their personal narratives of reflection. “To Miami, with Love: Pandemic Life and Protest by Rahsaan Alexander” is a photographic art exhibition that provides a moment of reflection about life in Miami during an historic moment.

This unique installation is an interactive multimedia series of programs. Featuring photography, literature, music, food and dance that commemorates the one year anniversary of the first lives lost to the pandemic in Miami. Sponsored by S.E. Overtown / Park West CRA | Reef Technology | Ottinot Law P.A. | Spirits Sponsored by Duke & Dame Whiskey.

Rahsaan “Fly Guy” Alexander

Rahsaan Alexander has a distinguished career curating musical events as “DJ Fly Guy”. He has always had some affinity for the visual arts as well. Recently he picked up a camera during the pandemic. Within the purity of his monochrome photos, he vividly captured Miami throughout an unprecedented time of civil protest and life during a pandemic.

“To Miami, with Love” highlights the story and emotion of Miami’s new “normal” quarantine and pandemic life; that can only be captured by someone who has an organic connection to their surroundings.

