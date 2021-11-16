Miami MoCAAD presents Afro Latin X Creative Conversation Arte, Historia, Cultura

[MIAMI] -Miami MoCAAD’s spirited, creative conversation, which kicks off Art Miami Week, will explore drivers of Afro-Latinx arts and culture that have often been in the shadows or the margins. This community dialogue celebrates Afro-Latino diasporic culture and contributions to the arts landscape and uncovers hidden histories of the Americas that influenced identities and creative expression. Miami MoCAAD’s Kickoff to Art Miami Week: Arte, Historia, Cultura / Art, History, Culture #Creative Conversation Celebrating Afro-Latinx Heritage will take place virtually on November 28, 2021, from 4 pm-5:30 pm.

The presence of Afro-Latinx art and art-making practices rarely takes center stage in mainstream art exhibits. Miami MoCAAD #creativecomversation focuses on the rich, diverse culture encompassed in Latinx heritage and culture.

“This is a great program series that MoCAAD has developed. I am happy to be a part of it. I think it is important to affirm the prismatic nature of blackness, the individuality of artists and their practices. What better way to do that than to connect with artists in conversations that focus on the work their work does in the world,” states Erica Moiah James, Ph.D-Assistant -Professor-Department of Art and Art History -University of Miami

Distinguished panel includes:

Kandy Lopez, MFA-Artist, Educator

Patricia Encarnación, MFA-Artist

Orlando Addison, Afro-Latinx author and advocate

Moderated by: Erica Moiah James, Ph.D. -Curator, Art Historian, Educator

Closing: Marilyn Holifield-Partner Holland +Knight and co-founder Miami MoCAAD