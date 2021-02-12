Join the Conversation on Miami’s Art Scene From A Black Perspective

Creative Conversation: Miami MoCAAD to Host Gifted and Black Panel Celebrating Black Artists and Culture Landscape

[MIAMI] – On Thursday, February 25th, The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) presents Gifted and Black: Miami’s Art Scene 2021 and Beyond. A virtual panel discussion aimed to celebrate both Miami’s Black Artist and Black History Month.

Creative Conversation Panelists

The virtual #Creative Conversation will be moderated by Sugarcane Magazine Founder, Melissa Hunter Davis. Accompanied by panelists:

Dejha Carrington, Vice President of External Relations at National YoungArts Foundation

Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Founder of Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator

Mikhaile Solomon, Founder of Prizm Contemporary Art Fair

Artists: Marcus Blake, Adler Guerrier, Adrienne Chadwick, and Dinizulu Gene Tinnie

The conversation will be focused on the theme of empowering Black artists and creatives. Best of all, the event will be streamed live on Miami MoCAAD’s Facebook page. All are welcomed to tune in for the spirited conversation. Register for free.

“Our mission has always been to discover, collect, showcase preserve, and exhibit the most advanced artists of the African diaspora. Additionally, I hope that through this panel, we cannot only have a productive talk on modern Black History and issues, but shine a positive light on those in our community who continue to innovate, create, and pave the way for Black creatives,” said Marilyn Holifield, Co-Founder of Miami MoCAAD. Marilyn is scheduled to wrap up the discussion.

Miami’s Art Scene From A Black Perspective

Curious about what success would look like for a vibrant Black art community? Or, have genuine thoughts about the state of Miami in America post the civil unrest and movement of 2020?

Tune in as Black Creatives not only talk about the changes they want to see in the Miami Arts Scene. And, if and how Miami’s cultural institutions have lived up to the Black Lives Matter statements they issued last year. Most importantly, how continued engagement can bring about meaningful change. Plus, the current art scene and its developments in Miami. Finally, how it’s been navigating all of this during an unprecedented pandemic and how they plan to move forward.

Please visit miamimocaad.org or follow them on their social media channels Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to stay updated!