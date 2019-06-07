Tips for Surviving a South Florida Power Outage in the Summer

Power outages are inevitable and they can strike at any time, including during a summer heat wave. Learn what to do to survive a South Florida power outage.

It’s blazing hot with suffocating humidity levels when all of a sudden your power goes out. The dreaded silence of nothingness fills your ears. Now what?

With power outages on the rise in the United States, this is a common scenario. If you haven’t planned for it in advance, your first reaction is more often than not, utter panic.

We’ve got a better way to deal with it. Want to know how to get through a South Florida power outage the smart way? Keep reading for some essential tips.

South Florida Power Outage Back-Up Plan

You should have a back-up plan you can turn to in case you lose your power during a summer heat wave. There are four main resources you’ll want to think about in times like these. They are light, back-up power, food and drink, and a way to communicate.

Light Source

Depending on the time of day or length of the outage, you’ll need a way to see inside your home. Even if you have a back-up generator, a few flashlights can come in handy. Make sure you also have a bunch of fully charged batteries for them on hand.

Candles are a common item to keep stocked around the house for times like these too. Place one in each room you’ll want access to.

Temporary Power

Temporary back-up power is hands-down the best solution during a power blackout. It provides the means for light, communication, fresh food, as well as limited cooling mechanisms. With a generator, you’ll have everything you need to stay comfortable until your main source of power comes back on.

Places like Able Sales have back-up generators that come in various power capacities and prices. You’ll appreciate having a generator available during a power loss.

Food and Drink

Make sure and have at least three day’s worth of water available. In general, that means a gallon of water for each person in your household per day. If you know ahead of time that you’ll be without water for an extended period, fill your tubs and sinks with water too.

After eating your most perishable foods first, have a stock of non-perishable foods you can eat. Some ideas are:

Canned or Boxed Pasta

Rice

Beans

Canned Fruits

Also, don’t forget to buy the tools you’ll need to open them. For example, a can opener.

As for cooking hot meals, if you own an outdoor grill, use it to cook as many foods as you can.

Communication

You’ll need to have a way to communicate with others and stay up-to-date with the situation you’re in. Have portable and car chargers ready for your electronic devices. Also, consider buying a battery operated radio.

What’s the Bottom Line?

Even though a South Florida power outage is always an unpleasant experience, planning ahead helps ease the burden. Use the tips above to make your own power outage plan. You’ll value it when the time comes, guaranteed.

And remember, if worse comes to worst, you can always leave and go stay with friends or relatives. Spare gas for the trip wouldn’t hurt either.

Have any more ideas on what to do in a power outage? Let us know in the comments.