City of West Park Receives Funding for Construction of Cultural Facility at McTyre Park

Congresswoman Wilson Presents $3 Million Check

MIAMI – Today, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) was joined by the City of West Park Mayor, Felicia Brunson, city officials, staff, and community members to present a $3 million check to the City of West Park for the construction of a cultural facility at McTyre Park. The funding awarded for the project are a part of the Community Project Funding earmarks in the FY 23 appropriations omnibus package passed during the 117th Congress.

“Parks and greenspaces are a focal point in our communities, they create a sense of place and add to the rich social fabric of this city. Today, these funds will continue the city’s vision of bringing our community together and enhancing our resident’s experience by adding a brand-new cultural community center and gymnasium in the heart of West Park,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “It will bring residents together and inject a vibrance of community into this park.”

The new facility will replace the current activity center which houses the city’s senior program and built on current football field which will be moved to another location in the park. The facility will include a cultural community center with an attached gymnasium to be an expanded space to accommodate cultural events, day-to-day athletic competitions, and recreation events.

Moving the City Forward

“During the State of the City, we talked about moving the city forward and looking forward. This is one of the things we’re doing to be forward focused to ensure our residents have avenue to come play and enjoy,” stated Mayor Brunson. “Of all the wonderful things this McTyre Park offers, this will be an amazing space for residents now and for future generations to come. We are thankful for Congresswoman Wilson. What we are doing today, we will bring to fruition to transform this facility.”

