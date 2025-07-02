CONNECTICUT – Love & Unity, the new album from singer/musician Timmy Love, will be released in July. The 11-song album contains the title track, a collaboration with Luciano, which came out in 2019.

The album also includes covers of two songs. One is “Forever Young,” originally by Alphaville. The other is “Kiss From A Rose,” a classic by Seal. This song won three Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year in 1996.

Timmy Love, who is based in Connecticut, spoke about his expectations for Love & Unity in an interview with South Florida Caribbean News.

“My expectations are twofold. Firstly, I have faith that this album will find its way around the globe, so that the entire world will hear it and fall in love with it because I humbly incorporate my whole heart and soul in this album. Secondly, I try to make this album as diverse as I possibly could, thinking of getting everyone’s attention,” he said.

Timmy Love is from St. Mary, a hilly parish in eastern Jamaica that has produced acts like Josey Wales, Nicodemus, Admiral Tibet and the former Lady Saw. For many years, he has led the RefleXX band in Connecticut, with whom he recorded five albums.

Love & Unity will be released two months after Timmy Love did four shows in Germany. He performed in Hannover, Dusseldorf, Paderborn and Dortmund.

The album also includes reggae interpretations of Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes’ Wake Up Everybody (with Big Mountain), The Girl is Mine (with Marlon Clarke), which was a big hit in 1983 for Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.

Goodness of God and Overcomer acknowledge Timmy Love’s gospel roots.