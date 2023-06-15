Entertainment

Time to Chill & Grill with Grace Foods

Win a new grill just in time for Fourth of July

Summer is here and it’s Time to Chill & Grill with Grace. Enter to win a BBQ grill just in time for the Fourth of July.

Simply take a photo of your finished “jerk” dish showing the Grace Foods products you used to prepare it, and you will be eligible to enter the contest to win a brand new BBQ grill, courtesy of Grace Foods.

Don’t forget to share your dish on Social Media and tag @gracefoods, @gracefoodsjerk with the hashtags #chillandgrill, #tropicalrhythms and #itseasywithgrace.

Click here to register.

