Grace Foods Issues Chill & Grill Orders for Caribbean-American Heritage Month

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As America re-opens, brand Grace mandates us to safely Chill & Grill. June marks the beginning of Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebrations throughout the country. So many essential workers, several of whom are of Afro-Caribbean lineage, were subjected to report to work during this dangerous pandemic by no choice of their own.

GraceKennedy Foods salutes our essential workers this June by serving delectable Jamaican jerk dishes at the end of a hard day’s work.

In indelible fashion, GraceKennedy Foods launches its Summer Chill & Grill with Grace and Tropical Rhythms campaign. The campaign celebrates the rich culinary heritage Jamaicans, and all Caribbean people have shared with the world. As more people are vaccinated and more restrictions are relaxed, the Caribbean diaspora, and people of all cultures, look forward to being together and once again celebrating the outdoor traditions of summer.

Summer Fun

Summertime is a fun time, and what better way to ring in the summer than with Chill & Grill with Grace. On Thursday, May 20th, Grace Foods launched their renowned summer campaign tradition of bringing the kitchen outdoors and maximizing the flavors with their line of summer fun products.

New York

In New York, media partner, WBLS, 107.5FM, kicked off the Chill & Grill campaign featuring a summer contest for listeners to win prizes of Grace gift boxes containing authentically flavored grill seasonings. The gift boxes boast amazing grilling recipes utilizing the famous Grace Jamaican Jerk sauces, marinades, and dry seasonings. But the fun does not stop there. The gift boxes also include one grilling fork, hot mitts, a towel, and an apron; everything that King of the Grill, BBQ Dad, needs to showcase his top chef talents. Additionally, one lucky grand prize winner has a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

Florida

In Florida, Grace celebrates Caribbean-American Heritage Month with locals in their South Florida footprint. Giveaways include Grace gift boxes with recipes, samples, and coveted premium items. Patrons can log on to Grace Foods’ FB and IG social media accounts for an opportunity to win prizes and experience the wonder of the Grace products so many have come to love.

#Chill #Grill #ChillandGrill #GraceChillandGrill #GraceJerk #GraceTropicalRhythms