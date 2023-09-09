Entertainment

Third World, Luciano and Mikey Spice Ignite Westchester Reggae Festival

Stephen Cat Coore - Third World at Westchester Reggae Festival
Stephen "Cat" Coore of Third World performing at the September 2 Westchester Reggae Festival in New York.

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Fans feasted on roots-reggae and lovers rock courtesy of Third World, Luciano and Mikey Spice at the Westchester Reggae Festival, which took place September 2 at Westchester County Center in New York.

Founder and promoter Andrea Bullens was pleased with response to to the event’s fourth staging, which she estimates drew over 1,000 fans.

“It was a success, we had a quality group of mature people who came to enjoy themselves and have a good time. We had a full house of well over 1,000 people, and we had a flawless execution of compliments from the patrons after the staging,” she reported.

Bullens added that the main acts all gave strong performances, including the Grammy-nominated Third World who are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

“The whole event was a highlight…Third World came out and gave a smashing performance. Mikey Spice followed, and I think he was the most anticipated of all three, and he delivered. And of course, Luciano, known for his vibrant presentation, did just that,” she said.

Luciano performing at Westchester reggae festival
Luciano gave a spiritual performance at the September 2 Westchester Reggae Festival in New York

Mikey Spice and Luciano were backed by the Statement Band, led by veteran bassist Derrick Barnett.

The inaugural Westchester Reggae Festival was held at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on August 31, 2019 and featured Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt. COVID-19 forced a cancellation in 2020, but the event returned in November, 2021 with special guest, Monty Alexander.

Last year saw Griffiths, Leroy Sibbles and Johnny Osbourne gracing the Westchester Reggae Festival stage.

 

