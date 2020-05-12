Chairwoman Edmonson’s statement on the passing of R&B legend Betty Wright

MIAMI-DADE – “I’m heartbroken by the news of the passing of my longtime childhood friend, Betty Wright. As a Liberty City native, Betty Wright was a tremendous source of hometown pride, and I was honored last year to present her with the Liberty City Arts & Entertainment Award. She delighted millions with her songs and made history as the first black female artist to score a gold album on her own label. She will be deeply missed, but her music will live on.” – Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

